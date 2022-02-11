Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Regional Management Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Regional Management in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of RM opened at $53.89 on Friday. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $534.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.21%.

In other Regional Management news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $305,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 8,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $524,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,763 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

