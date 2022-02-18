Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

FMAO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $33.50.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37,922.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

