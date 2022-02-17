Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

CUBI opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.60. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 14,789 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $846,226.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,490 shares of company stock worth $14,557,424. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

