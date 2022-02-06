Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Eneti in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eneti’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Eneti in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eneti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NETI opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82. Eneti has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47). Eneti had a negative net margin of 226.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETI. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Eneti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eneti by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Eneti by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eneti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.11%.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

