Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.69.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $150.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.62. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 31.55%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 197.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,202 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

