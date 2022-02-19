Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for AECOM Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ACM)

Body

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for AECOM in a report released on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

ACM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $72.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.06.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 473.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 44.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Articles