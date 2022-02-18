Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Issued By Oppenheimer

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for GCM Grosvenor in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 154.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GCMG. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 219.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 128.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 22.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.07%.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

See Also