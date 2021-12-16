Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bill.com in a research note issued on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.52). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bill.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.80.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $249.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.09. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.69 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.18, for a total value of $1,543,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total value of $2,973,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,598 shares of company stock valued at $128,710,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

