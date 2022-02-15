Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Truist Financial also issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

PFLT opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 23.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.08%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

See Also