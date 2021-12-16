Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for TE Connectivity Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TEL. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

TEL stock opened at $160.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.64 and a 200-day moving average of $146.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $115.18 and a 12 month high of $166.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

