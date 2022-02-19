Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Body

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.88) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.48.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $174.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.20. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $215.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Airbnb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Airbnb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Airbnb by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $2,553,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $988,538.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,873 shares of company stock worth $133,171,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

