Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Boosted by Analyst

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

CLR has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

NYSE CLR opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. Continental Resources has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 over the last three months. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

