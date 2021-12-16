Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Hormel Foods Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hormel Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

HRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

NYSE:HRL opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.98%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,137,000 after buying an additional 359,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after buying an additional 667,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after buying an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after buying an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,933,000 after buying an additional 141,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

