Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kearny Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kearny Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Shares of KRNY opened at $12.94 on Monday. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $971.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

In related news, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $64,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,150 shares of company stock worth $268,490. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 215,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 425,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 415,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,827,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

