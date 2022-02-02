Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Live Oak Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LOB. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $58.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.48. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.85.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $7,721,785.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $457,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,181 shares of company stock worth $15,087,989 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after purchasing an additional 376,115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 103,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

