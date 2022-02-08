Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a report released on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

PENN has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.94.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $46.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.53. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,814,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 89,120 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,357.0% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 43,425 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

