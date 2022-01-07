Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Raised by Analyst (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.45 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

NYSE:RGA opened at $113.11 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,640,000 after purchasing an additional 92,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,552 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,114,000 after acquiring an additional 290,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,892,000 after acquiring an additional 183,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,768 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

