Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $45.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.88, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $44.87 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,041,000 after acquiring an additional 694,701 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,651,000 after acquiring an additional 550,635 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,899,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,162,000 after purchasing an additional 378,275 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,088.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 359,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

