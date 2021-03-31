Qiagen Nv (QGEN): Price Now Near $48.53; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for QGEN

Currently, QGEN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.24 (0.5%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that QGEN has seen 3 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

QGEN's Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, QGEN’s price is up $0.62 (1.29%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Qiagen Nv’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

