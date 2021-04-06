Qiagen Nv (QGEN): Price Now Near $50.03; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for QGEN

At the time of this writing, QGEN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.04%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row QGEN has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

QGEN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, QGEN’s price is up $0.38 (0.77%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as QGEN has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows QGEN’s price action over the past 90 days.

