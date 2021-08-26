Qiwi (QIWI): Price Down $-0.1 (-1.11)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.11)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for QIWI

At the time of this writing, QIWI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.11%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as QIWI has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

QIWI ranks 167th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

QIWI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, QIWI’s price is down $-0.1 (-1.11%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row QIWI has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows QIWI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< QIWI: Daily RSI Analysis QIWI’s RSI now stands at 13.5802.

QIWI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

