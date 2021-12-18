Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:QK remained flat at $$0.45 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. Q&K International Group has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $4.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Q&K International Group by 253.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q&K International Group in the second quarter worth $62,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Q&K International Group by 52.1% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q&K International Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Q&K International Group

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

