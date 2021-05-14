Qorvo Inc (QRVO): Price Now Near $170.25; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for QRVO

Currently, QRVO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.66 (0.98%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, QRVO ranks 14th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

QRVO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, QRVO’s price is up $3.42 (2.05%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row QRVO has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on QRVO; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows QRVO’s price action over the past 90 days.

