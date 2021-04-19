Qorvo Inc (QRVO): Price Now Near $187.58; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for QRVO

list(“500 – Internal server error”) QRVO has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on QRVO; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

QRVO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, QRVO’s price is down $-4.42 (-2.3%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as QRVO has now gone down 8 of the past 10 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows QRVO’s price action over the past 90 days.

