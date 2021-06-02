Qorvo Inc (QRVO): Price Up $1.71 (0.93)% Over Past Day, Up $1.36 (0.74)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for QRVO

Currently, QRVO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.36 (0.74%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that QRVO has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on QRVO; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, QRVO ranks 9th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

QRVO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, QRVO’s price is up $1.71 (0.93%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that QRVO has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows QRVO’s price action over the past 90 days.