Quad/Graphics Inc (QUAD): Price Up $0.09 (2.28)% Over Past Day, Up $0.02 (0.5)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, QUAD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.5%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row QUAD has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on QUAD; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, QUAD ranks 239th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

QUAD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, QUAD’s price is up $0.09 (2.28%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as QUAD has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows QUAD’s price action over the past 90 days.

< QUAD: Daily RSI Analysis For QUAD, its RSI is now at 50.

QUAD and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

