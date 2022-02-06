Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 213,558 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 136.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 370,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,558 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock worth $121,846,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.74.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).