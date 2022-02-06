Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $47.56 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 229,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,564,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.8% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 296.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,877,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,460,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,411 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $243.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.93 and a 200-day moving average of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $607.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

