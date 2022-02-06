Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $13 Million Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 399,567 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,998,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $68,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,089,291 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,900,000 after purchasing an additional 261,949 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $257,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 745,929 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,106,991 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $361,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,159 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).