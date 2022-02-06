Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $13 Million Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 399,567 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,998,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $68,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,089,291 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,900,000 after purchasing an additional 261,949 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $257,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 745,929 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $24,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,106,991 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $361,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,159 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.
Freeport-McMoRan Profile
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.
