QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,371,003,000 after acquiring an additional 415,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,618,000 after acquiring an additional 181,343 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $188.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $210.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

