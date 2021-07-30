Quanta Services Inc (PWR): Price Now Near $90.85; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for PWR

At the moment, PWR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.64 (-0.7%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Construction stocks, PWR ranks 39th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

PWR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, PWR’s price is down $-0.6 (-0.66%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows PWR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< PWR: Daily RSI Analysis For PWR, its RSI is now at 84.8485.

PWR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For PWR News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on PWR may find value in this recent story:

Quanta Services (PWR) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

Quanta Services (PWR) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

