Quanterix Corp (QTRX): Price Now Near $51.86; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for QTRX

Currently, QTRX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.13%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

QTRX ranks 17th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks.

QTRX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, QTRX’s price is up $1.05 (2.07%) from the day prior. QTRX has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Quanterix Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< QTRX: Daily RSI Analysis QTRX’s RSI now stands at 100.

QTRX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

