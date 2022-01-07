QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells $1,071,497.75 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $1,071,497.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $1,049,743.80.

On Thursday, December 9th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $1,159,439.25.

Shares of QS opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 10.22. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $71.97.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 100.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 52,419 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 63.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 61.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 225,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Story: Inflation