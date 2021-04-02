QuantumScape Corp (QS): Price Up $4.55 (10.17)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.02 (-0.04)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for QS

Currently, QS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.04%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as QS has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

QS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, QS’s price is up $4.55 (10.17%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row QS has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows QS’s price action over the past 90 days.

