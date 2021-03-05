Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX): Price Now Near $118.06; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DGX

Currently, DGX’s price is up $0.06 (0.05%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row DGX has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DGX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, DGX’s price is up $0.87 (0.74%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as DGX has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Quest Diagnostics Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market