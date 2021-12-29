Quotient Technology (QUOT) and Its Peers Critical Contrast

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Quotient Technology to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Quotient Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Quotient Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quotient Technology and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $445.89 million -$65.38 million -10.62 Quotient Technology Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.37

Quotient Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Quotient Technology. Quotient Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient Technology’s peers have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Quotient Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 1 0 3 0 2.50 Quotient Technology Competitors 131 578 634 11 2.39

Quotient Technology presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 73.94%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 39.47%. Given Quotient Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -12.32% -26.22% -10.84% Quotient Technology Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Summary

Quotient Technology peers beat Quotient Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R. Boal in May 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.