Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $8.54

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $8.22. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 86 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing