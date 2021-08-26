Qutoutiao Inc (QTT): Price Now Near $1.31; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for QTT

At the time of this writing, QTT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.77%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, QTT ranks 135th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

QTT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, QTT’s price is up $0.01 (0.77%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows QTT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< QTT: Daily RSI Analysis QTT’s RSI now stands at 84.6154.

Note: QTT and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with QTT declining at a faster rate than RSI.

