Qutoutiao Inc (QTT): Price Now Near $2.43; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for QTT

At the time of this writing, QTT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.11 (-4.33%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as QTT has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, QTT ranks 93rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

QTT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, QTT’s price is down $-0.11 (-4.33%) from the day prior. QTT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows QTT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< QTT: Daily RSI Analysis QTT’s RSI now stands at 8.9254.

QTT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error