R1 Rcm Inc (RCM): Price Now Near $20.22; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RCM

At the time of this writing, RCM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.24 (1.23%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, RCM ranks 75th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RCM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, RCM’s price is down $0 (-0.02%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row RCM has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on RCM; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows RCM’s price action over the past 90 days.

< RCM: Daily RSI Analysis RCM’s RSI now stands at 68.6567.

RCM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market