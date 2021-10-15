Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT): Price Now Near $15.09; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RXT

At the moment, RXT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (0.6%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row RXT has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

RXT ranks 173rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

RXT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, RXT’s price is up $0.29 (1.96%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on RXT; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Rackspace Technology Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< RXT: Daily RSI Analysis RXT’s RSI now stands at 46.0317.

RXT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

