Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT): Price Up $0.04 (0.28)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.12 (-0.84)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, RXT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.84%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row RXT has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, RXT ranks 259th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RXT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, RXT’s price is up $0.04 (0.28%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row RXT has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Rackspace Technology Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< RXT: Daily RSI Analysis For RXT, its RSI is now at 18.2692.

RXT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For RXT News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on RXT may find value in this recent story:

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 21st

FRO, NTES, GPRK, RXT, and PRLB have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on September 21, 2021

