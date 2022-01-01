RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Shares of RADA opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $463.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.97.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 46,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 34,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

