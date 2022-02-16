Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,920 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 1.09% of Radiant Logistics worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $354.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

