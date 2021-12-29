Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “RADIUS GLBL INF is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. RADIUS GLBL INF is based in New York. “

RADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Radius Global Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ RADI opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,309,863 shares of company stock valued at $21,244,584 over the last ninety days. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,036,000 after buying an additional 347,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 326,919 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,229,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 117,004 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $25,986,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $27,415,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

