Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 44,735 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 128.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,735 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 203,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PMVP. Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $17.02 on Thursday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $47.28. The firm has a market cap of $772.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

