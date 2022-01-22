Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,177 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 56,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBU opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average of $72.67. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.24 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

