Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in UFP Industries by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.56. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

