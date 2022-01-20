Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,039 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 105,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.49. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

