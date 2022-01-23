Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 602 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. upped their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.21.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $271.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.21 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).